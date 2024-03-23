Watch Warriors players arrive to game with adorable, adoptable pups originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Who let the dogs out?

Ahead of the Warriors' matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Friday at Chase Center, Golden State celebrated a special occasion.

The Warriors acknowledged National Puppy Day -- arguably the most incredible holiday of the year -- a day early by arriving to the arena with some adorable dogs.

The Warriors pulled up with pups from a local adoption center 💙🐶 pic.twitter.com/zQgal4IIDk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 22, 2024

But Golden State didn’t just trot down Chase Center’s imaginary red carpet with any canines.

The Warriors partnered with the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA, meaning they hung out with some adorable puppies currently up for adoption.

Thank for @warriors for inviting these pups to play! They really had a ball! Find out more about these adoptable dogs here: https://t.co/QfT8WSiny6 . https://t.co/UgLhW2Tn34 — PHS/SPCA (@PeninsulaHumane) March 22, 2024

And yes, that was Klay Thompson spotted with another dog other than his legendary English bulldog Rocco.

Hopefully, the puppies bring the 36-32 Warriors some much-needed good luck toward the end of the season, as Golden State, currently the Western Conference’s No. 10 seed, needs all the positive energy it can get.

However, the last time dogs influenced the Warriors was during the 2023 NBA playoffs, which didn’t end well.

Last May, a corgi known as “Steph Furry” or “Fluffy Mamba” -- and @AirCorg on TikTok -- incorrectly forecasted a Warriors Western Conference semifinals win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Air Corg on TikTok got the Warriors in 7. How about you? pic.twitter.com/yXWRsETqaD — r/Warriors 🏆 (@GSWReddit) May 2, 2023

The corgi indicated Golden State would defeat Los Angeles in seven games, whereas the Warriors faced elimination only after six.

But these adoptable dogs just have a different aura about them.

Warriors-Pacers tips off at 7 p.m. PT.

