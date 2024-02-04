Watch: Warriors’ Lester Quinones beats buzzer with half-court shot vs. Hawks

With the Golden State Warriors leading by five points as the first quarter began to wind down, Trae Young hoisted a deep 3-pointer to cut the Warriors’ advantage down to two points before the buzzer. However, the 1.2 seconds left on the clock were enough for Lester Quinones to strike before the end of the quarter.

With just under two seconds left, Quinones pulled up from half-court to launch a high-arcing buzzer-beater. As time expired, Quinones’ heave swished through the net as the first quarter clock hit double zero.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

LESTER QUINONES BUZZER-BEATER FROM HALF COURT 😱 pic.twitter.com/np1QmaykJy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2024

Quinones stayed hot in the first half, scoring 11 points with three made 3-pointers in only six minutes off the bench.

