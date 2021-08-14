What kind of buzz is there around the Warriors’ two lottery draft picks, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody? Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and James Wiseman (last year’s Warriors’ lottery pick) have all come out and sat courtside to watch the two play.

They have not been disappointed. Friday night the pair combined for 40 points as the Warriors topped the Thunder 94-84.

Kuminga may have had the dunk of the day.

Kuminga has shown incredible athletic potential on both ends for the Warriors, averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 assists a game, but he is shooting 36.7% overall, has 13 turnovers to four assists, and remains very raw. He has a lot of development to do, but the potential is obvious.

Moody is averaging 17 points a game and is shooting 44% on his 3-pointers. He can score at all three levels and plays at his own pace and under control. It’s one thing to shoot like this at Summer League and another in an NBA game, but there is reason for optimism.

The challenge with Kuminga and Moody is they will not help win much this season, just as Wiseman was not helping win games last season, and this is a win-now team with Curry, Green, and Thompson (once he returns from his ACL injury) on the back ends of their prime and feeling the pressure. If trading some of this young talent for a win-now veteran who can help immediately presents itself, Warriors GM Bob Myers will have to seriously consider it.

But for now, there’s a lot of optimism at Summer League — the Warriors might have had one of the best drafts out there.

Check out more from Summer League

Watch Pistons’ Cade Cunningham drain seven 3s in Summer League win Magic sit Suggs for remainder of Summer League due to sprained thumb Rockets’ Jalen Green leaves game with sore hamstring, likely done for...

Watch Warriors’ Kuminga, Moody combine for 40 in Summer League originally appeared on NBCSports.com