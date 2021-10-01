Watch: Warriors’ Klay Thompson takes a post-practice swim in the bay

Tommy Call III
·1 min read
In this article:
It’s honestly a surprise Klay Thompson hasn’t earned a reality television deal by now.

During the offseason, the Golden State Warriors shooting guard has been staying busy with different must-see adventures.

Thompson showing off his boat and classic ride or taking in San Francisco Giants games with a famous Bay Area rapper are just some of the things he’s been involved with during the offseason.

With training camp underway, Thompson is showing no signs of slowing down.

During a break from training camp, Thompson dove into the San Francisco bay for a post-practice swim. After his swim, Thompson let out a celebratory scream in a video on his Instagram story.

Via @BleacherReport on Twitter:

After removing his walking boot during his rehab in March, Thompson took another swim in the bay.

As he finishes the latter stages of his rehab, Thompson is a limited participant at Golden State’s 2021 training camp. There’s still not a set date for his return to Steve Kerr’s lineup with the Warriors. Yet, a swim in the ocean after a day of practice is a positive sign for the five-time All-Star.

