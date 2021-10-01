Watch: Warriors’ Klay Thompson takes a post-practice swim in the bay

It’s honestly a surprise Klay Thompson hasn’t earned a reality television deal by now.

During the offseason, the Golden State Warriors shooting guard has been staying busy with different must-see adventures.

Thompson showing off his boat and classic ride or taking in San Francisco Giants games with a famous Bay Area rapper are just some of the things he’s been involved with during the offseason.

With training camp underway, Thompson is showing no signs of slowing down.

During a break from training camp, Thompson dove into the San Francisco bay for a post-practice swim. After his swim, Thompson let out a celebratory scream in a video on his Instagram story.

Via @BleacherReport on Twitter:

.@KlayThompson out here swimming in the bay 🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/32LilQucjo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2021

After removing his walking boot during his rehab in March, Thompson took another swim in the bay.

As he finishes the latter stages of his rehab, Thompson is a limited participant at Golden State’s 2021 training camp. There’s still not a set date for his return to Steve Kerr’s lineup with the Warriors. Yet, a swim in the ocean after a day of practice is a positive sign for the five-time All-Star.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Watch: Steph Curry drilling 3-pointers at Warriors training camp Draymond Green sounds off on vaccine mandate: 'You're not giving anyone freedom' Warriors' Moses Moody modeled his game after former 7-time All-Star Warriors announce flurry of promotions and additions to basketball operations staff

List