Watch: Warriors’ Klay Thompson drills corner 3-pointer at offseason workout

It’s been an active offseason for Klay Thompson.

Whether it’s boat rides in the bay or appearing in Space Jam 2 alongside LeBron James, the Golden State Warriors shooting guard has been staying busy. Along with staying active, Thompson has been rehabbing his Achilles injury that held him out of the 2020-21 season.

The five-time All-Star was recently back in the gym working on his game. Thompson took to Instagram to share a clip from a recent workout. In the video, the Washington State product buried a corner triple.

Along with showing off his signature jumper, the shooting guard was able to drill the shot on his repaired Achilles and knee. After hitting the jumper, Thompson was able to easily run back for another shot.

The Splash Brother has missed the past two seasons for the Warriors after tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals. Following his recovery from an ACL injury, Thompson suffered a setback when he tore his Achilles prior to the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

While his rehab will likely be a continued process, Thompson’s video should come as a positive sign for Warriors as he prepares for his long-awaited comeback from injury.

