Watch Warriors' Klay Thompson drain long shot on outdoor Clippers hoop

Even when he's injured, you can probably find Klay Thompson near a basketball hoop.

The Warriors star, who has missed the entirety of the regular season while he rehabs his torn ACL, posted a video on his Instagram story Tuesday of him nailing a shot from just inside half-court ... on an outdoor court that might or might not have been NBA-regulation length.

Thompson didn't geo-tag the video, but the Los Angeles Clippers logo on the hoop would seem to give away that he is in Southern California. That's where one half of the "Splash Brothers" spent his formative years, so his presence there on a Warriors off day isn't that strange. It's not like he can practice in a Warriors game jersey with former teammate Zaza Pachulia every single day.

Of course, had this happened a year ago, the then-pending free agent surely would have been the subject of plenty of Klay To LA chatter, but the 29-year-old currently is in the first season of a five-year max contract he signed last July.

Instead, we are left to wonder what the rest of his shooting routine looked like, and what role Rocco played.

