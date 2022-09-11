Watch Warriors' Klay Thompson drain 22 straight threes in offseason workout

Watch Klay drain 22 straight 3-pointers in offseason workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even while Klay Thompson is busy having the summer of his life, he's still putting in work at the gym.

The Warriors star showed why he's one half of the Splash Brothers in an incredible clip from one of his offseason workouts posted on Saturday.

In the video, Thompson drains not five, not 10 but 22 consecutive threes.

He finished 11-of-11 shooting from behind the arc on both sides, the caption posted by Swish Cultures on Instagram says, and only missed 15 shots during the course of his 70-minute workout.

The clip from Thompson's workout was posted at the perfect time, coming just five days after NBA 2K23 gave him a measly 3-point shooting rating of 88, tied with Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant and Luke Kennard.

His fellow Splash Bro, Steph Curry, received a 99 rating.

Based on the work Thompson is putting in between boating trips and vacations, he's out to prove his own rating wrong.

