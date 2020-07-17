Watch Warriors' Klay Thompson drain 3s with Sam Darnold, NFL QBs

If you woke up this morning hoping to see footage of Klay Thompson getting up shots with some NFL quarterbacks, well ...

... you're in luck.

The Warriors' star shooting guard recently was in the gym with Sam Darnold of the New York Jets, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Kyle Allen of the Washington football team.

Here is video (from "jordanpalmer" on Instagram) of Klay getting up shots with some current NFL quarterbacks pic.twitter.com/fYV7HzNtz5 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 17, 2020

Klay has been training without restrictions since early June, and last week he said his "mind and body are 100 percent ready to get back on the court."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr watched the five-time All-Star in person last month and was very impressed.

"He looked great. He was in really, really good shape, draining shots from all over like the Klay we all know and love," Kerr said last week on The Athletic's "Hoops, Adjacent" podcast. "So he's ready to go.

"It's just that we don't know when basketball will be played, but Klay will be ready."

That is music to the ears of Warriors fans everywhere.

Lastly, we will leave you with this:

Flashback to Warriors Media Day in 2018 when Klay Thompson told us he played intramural flag football in college. When we told Klay that KD said Klay could be a strong safety, he replied with: "If he's not putting me at quarterback, it's a big mistake." pic.twitter.com/Hbb7yu7yuv — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 8, 2020

Classic Klay.

