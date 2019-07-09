Watch Warriors' Kevon Looney dunk on Jordan Poole in high school

Milwaukee natives and current Warriors teammates Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney have a history together, even if the latter doesn't realize it.

Their first encounter came back in 2014 when Poole was a freshman at Rufus King High School and Looney was a McDonald's All-American at Alexander Hamilton High School.

"My freshman year, we played for the city championship," Poole told NBC Sports Bay Area's Drew Shiller and Grant Liffmann on Monday night. "Yeah, he gave us 40. And we lost."

When asked how he performed in the game, the Warriors' 2019 first-round draft pick revealed that Looney dunked on him.

"I did solid. I think had like eight points," Poole said. "But he dunked on me. I don't think he remembers. I haven't talked to him yet. Bad rotation. I was a child."

Through the power of the internet, here is video of Looney's huge dunk.

Poole mentioned going up against Looney in high school and getting dunked on. Here's the play in question. Poole in (#14) and Looney in (#5) pic.twitter.com/T8WIJgmE0e — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) July 9, 2019

In fairness to Poole, Looney didn't actually dunk ON him. Looney blew by two of Poole's teammates and the freshman tried to rotate over to help, but was too late.

If you want to watch Looney's entire senior season mixtape, click here. The future UCLA Bruin was a beast back in the day.

Five years later, Poole and Looney are on the same team. We're sure the dunk will come up when the two get a chance to talk.

