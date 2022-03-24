Watch Warriors' Jordan Poole completely lose Kyle Lowry, hit 3-pointer

Poole completely loses Lowry with sick move, hits 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Before Jordan Poole went thermonuclear with a 3-point barrage in the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, the young guard made veteran Kyle Lowry look completely silly.

With under 90 seconds left in the first half, Poole put a nasty move on Lowry and sent the Heat guard flying. Poole stepped back and drained a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 48-44 lead.

Poole had Kyle Lowry lost ðŸ¤¯ pic.twitter.com/nq8E7AVm3G — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 24, 2022

This angle of Poole leaving Lowry in the dust ðŸ˜² pic.twitter.com/bshGv7Sra0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 24, 2022

Poole finished the first half with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range.

After the halftime break, Poole fueled a 19-0 run by the Warriors with three straight 3-pointers in just over a minute, capping the burst with a wild banked-in trey.

With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. all out against the Heat, the Warriors needed a big night from Poole to have a chance against the top team in the East. Through three quarters, they got exactly what they wanted.

