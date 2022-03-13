Watch: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga soars for high-flying dunk vs. Bucks
It was the Golden State Warriors’ night on Saturday at San Francisco’s Chase Center. In a contest against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, everything was falling for the Warriors.
Klay Thompson dropped a season-high 38 points while Jordan Poole tallied 30 of his own points to push the Warriors to a blowout victory over the Bucks in a primetime contest on Saturday night.
While the combo of Thompson and Poole fueled Golden State’s impressive victory, Jonathan Kuminga came through with the must-see highlight. In the third quarter, the No. 7 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft soared through the lane for a high-flying two-handed dunk.
Via @warriors on Twitter:
another night
another Jonathan Kuminga flight 💪 pic.twitter.com/i1uYfwHp0W
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 13, 2022
Via @KNBR on Twitter:
Jonathan Kuminga x Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/ewCsQm81YP
— KNBR (@KNBR) March 13, 2022
Along with his highlight-worthy dunk, Kuminga finished the contest with his second-career double-double performance. The 19-year-old notched 14 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the floor with 11 boards, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench on Saturday against the Bucks.
