Watch Warriors guard Damion Lee make 16 straight 3-pointers in practice
Warriors two-way guard Damion Lee shot just 30 percent from 3-point range through his first 15 games this season.
But the 27-year-old is shooting a scorching 46 percent from deep over Golden State's last nine contests.
Clutch from deeeeep 😲 pic.twitter.com/GnD0H4QOqC
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 1, 2020
How has he been able to catch fire? Well, it all starts with practice. Check out what he did after shootaround Thursday:
sixteen in a row 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ennaJwcKm7
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 2, 2020
We now need to find out what Lee's record is for consecutive 3-pointers made. It's quite possible the mark is well above 16.
Lee and the Warriors are hoping he saved some buckets for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
