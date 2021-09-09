Watch: Warriors’ Draymond Green returns to Michigan State for workout with former Spartans

Before the Golden State Warriors open training camp ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, Draymond Green made an appearance at his old stomping grounds.

Joined by fellow former Spartans, the Warriors forward returned to East Lansing for “Spartan Grind Week” at Michigan State. Green was joined by Michigan State alums like Jaren Jackson Jr., Gary Harris Jr., Denzel Valentine, Travis Trice and others.

Via @MSU_Basketball on Twitter:

Back like they never left 🏠 pic.twitter.com/9Hn9AOnvNS — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) September 10, 2021

Spartan family back in EL 💚 pic.twitter.com/FfXB8ZR8s9 — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) September 9, 2021

Along with appearing on campus, Green suited up in green and white for a workout at the basketball facility. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year showed off his bounce with an emphatic dunk during a scrimmage.

Via @marchmadness on Twitter:

After his career at Michigan State came to a close, Green finished as the school’s all-time leading rebounder, second in blocks and steals. He recorded three career college triple-doubles in East Lansing, second to Magic Johnson. Green was named a consensus first-team All-American, NABC Player of the Years and Big Ten Player of the Year all in 2012. Under Tom Izzo, Green led the Spartans to two final four appearances and three Big Ten regular-season championships.

In 2019, Michigan State retired Green’s No. 23 during a halftime ceremony against Duke.

