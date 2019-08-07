Watch Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein drain corner 3-pointers

The last time Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein attempted a 3-point shot in the NBA was Jan. 27, 2019. He missed it.

Cauley-Stein, then a member of the Sacramento Kings, attempted two shots from beyond the arc all season. This offseason, however, he apparently is looking to improve his game from long distance.

The new member to Golden State's rotation of big men posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday where he claims to have shot 500 3-pointers on the day. Oh, and he now goes by Larry the Splash Uncle.

Larry the Splash Uncle says get your reps in today: 500 3's. #RuinTheGame pic.twitter.com/MSOMD44lcw — Willie Trill Cauley-Stein (@THEwillieCS15) August 7, 2019

The Warriors signed the former No. 6 overall pick to a two-year, $4.5 million contract this offseason with a player option for the 2020-2021 season. As an athletic 7-footer, he was brought in to play the role of a rim-running center who could be a great threat to catch lob passes, a la JaVale McGee.

But extending his range here and there can't hurt. Cauley-Stein has attempted 18 shots from deep his entire four-year NBA career. Expect that number to go up this season.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr already said he wants center Kevon Looney to shoot more corner 3s this season. Clearly, Cauley-Stein got the message, too.

