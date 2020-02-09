The beauty of having Steph Curry on the bench while he rehabs his broken hand, is the team still has their biggest hype man cheering them on.

Even when things don't go their way.

When the Warriors hosted the Lakers on Saturday night, forward Alen Smailagic laid a dunk ... well, he attempted to lay a dunk. This was the result:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The bench absolutely lost it. Eric Paschall did his best to cover up his face with his sweatshirt and Steph joined him in the laughs.

Smiley made up for it:

That's more like it Smiley 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ku86iPBDmF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2020

And it appeared it was very Curry-approved.

Watch Warriors bench lose their mind after Alen Smailagic dunk attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area