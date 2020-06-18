If there's one area of any player's game that must improve for the Warriors to have a legitimate chance at winning the NBA championship next season, Andrew Wiggins' 3-point shooting might take the cake. The former No. 1 overall draft pick will be surrounded by more talent and have far more spacing than at any other time in his still-young career. The question is if he'll be able to take advantage of it.

Wiggins is a career 33.2 percent shooter from 3-point land, and has never shot better than 35.6 percent from beyond the arc in any single season. He shot 33.9 percent from distance after coming over to Golden State in a midseason trade, though he did convert 11 of his first 23 3-point attempts.

That initial post-trade burst was a peek into Wiggins' tantalizing potential. He is supremely athletic and a walking 20 points, but to take the next step in his development, he'll need to become a more consistent perimeter shooter.

Well, how's this for consistency:

17 straight treys from A. Wiggins 🔥



What's the most amount of threes you've made in a row? (🎥: @jnglert) pic.twitter.com/YHBokRsrVB



— SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 18, 2020

[RELATED: Why Paschall confident he'll make impact despite lesser role]

17 in a row. Granted, shooting is a lot easier without any defenders flying at you, but as previously mentioned, Wiggins is about to enjoy more spacing than he has ever experienced at the professional level. He'll likely attempt far more set 3s than ever before, and it would appear he is more than capable of knocking those down.

Wiggins won't have to make that much of a leap as a perimeter shooter to take Golden State's offense to another level. It's an ongoing process, but Warriors fans should be excited by the early returns.

Story continues

[RUNNIN' PLAYS PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



Watch Warriors' Andrew Wiggins catch fire, make 17 3-pointers in a row originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



