Watch Warner's great reaction to unanimous First-Team All-Pro vote originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A 2024 NFL Pro Bowl nod wasn’t enough for 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner.

After running point on San Francisco’s defense for another season, Warner got rewarded with an even higher achievement on Friday.

For the first time in his career, Warner was voted a unanimous NFL AP First-Team All-Pro by the panel of 50 national media members, and he reacted as happily as one would expect.

“Man,” Warner told AP Senior NFL writer Rob Maaddi while clapping his hands. “I appreciate that, man. You say unanimous? Gosh, bro, no freakin’ way. No freakin’ way. I don’t think that’s ever happened in my career yet, so. Wow, that’s special. That’s awesome, man.”

San Francisco 49ers linebacker @fred_warner reacts to being an unanimous first-team AP All-Pro.



"Gosh, bro, no freakin' way!"



Here's the moment @RobMaaddi told Warner he received all 50 first-place votes. pic.twitter.com/f9Mgsp37ob — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) January 12, 2024

Warner, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, received his third All-Pro nod. He joins six 49ers teammates who also received All-Pro honor this season.

Wideout Brandon Aiyuk and cornerback Charvarius Ward earned second-team honors while running back Christian McCaffrey, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, left tackle Trent Williams and Warner earned first-team nods.

Warner couldn’t be more deserving of being voted an All-Pro, finishing 18th in total tackles (132), seventh in interceptions (4) and fifth in fumbles forced (4) across the NFL this year.

The 27-year-old also contributed six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to a 49ers defense that finished third in points allowed per game (17.5) and seventh in turnovers forced (28).

Since being selected with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the BYU product has been a staple in San Francisco’s defense.

Warner has posted 766 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 11 forced fumbles and eight interceptions across 98 regular-season games for the 49ers since 2018.

Relevantly, Warner also ups his game during the NFL playoffs, with 64 total tackles and two interceptions in nine games.

As the 49ers prepare for a potential Super Bowl run, Warner's feat only adds to the good vibes in San Francisco’s locker room.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast