Watch as Walter the ‘oracle orangutan’ predicts result of Germany vs Hungary

Watch as Walter the oracle orangutan predicts the result of the Germany’s second Euro 2024 group match against Hungary.

Walter, 35, is no stranger to predicting the outcome of football matches, and is a veteran of previous World Cup and Euros campaigns, as well as German and European club competitions.

He joins a list of creatures - from an octopus and an elephant - that have predicted the outcomes of international games, usually by picking one bowl of food bearing a team’s flag over another.

Among the most famous was Paul the oracle octopus who lived in an aquarium in the German city of Oberhausen, and who shot to fame in the 2010 World Cup for his uncanny ability to predict the results of Germany’s matches.

He correctly forecast how Germany would fare in seven matches.

Walter, meanwhile, is already off to a good start.

Last week, he predicted that the Germans would beat Scotland in their Euro 2024 opener and the team went on to win 5-1 in Munich.