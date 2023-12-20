WATCH: Wakulla football senior Nehemiah Chandler talks signing with Georgia Tech
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit coming out of high school, and will now join Notre Dame after its national title run last spring.
Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
King Large and Jack Small will lock down the left side of our line for QB Air Noland and RB Juelz Goff.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
Vincent Goodwill is in New Orleans for Ja Morant’s return from suspension, and he talks about how the night went perfectly for the Grizzlies’ guard but there is still work left to do.
The fantasy season isn't over yet. These weeks are the money ones. Scott Pianowski takes a look back at how you got here.
Who are the players who can take advantage of mismatches in the playoffs? Sal Vetri breaks down some of his favorite plays.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
Smith could be the latest star Ohio State wide receiver.
Everyone has their own unique story, but few NFL players have one as remarkable as Brandon Aubrey's.
The last regular season episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' is one you don't want to miss. The Chargers RB connects with Matt Harmon and details one the wildest weeks of his NFL career. Ekeler shares his thoughts on the TNF debacle against the Raiders and the subsequent firing of his head coach Brandon Staley and Chargers GM Tom Telesco.
The three-year deal includes a mutual option for a fourth year that can total almost $1.5 million
The top 10 recruits in the country are expected to commit to 10 different schools.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Carson Beck led Georgia to a 12-1 record this season, his first as a starter in Athens
Many of your fantasy teams seasons likely bit the dust in Week 15. No need to cope alone. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens introduce our 'Fantasy Forensic Files' segment, as they dive deep into your submissions on the most surprising performances (good and bad) that impacted the first weekend of the fantasy postseason.
With another week of the college football offseason underway, the transfer portal is being utilized more and more.
A fantasy football title is just a few victories away. Andy Behrens is here to help put you in position to win it all with his priority pickups.