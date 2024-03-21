How to watch Wagner vs North Carolina in Thursday's 2024 NCAA Tournament Round of 64

Coming off Tuesday's thrilling 71-68 victory over Howard in the NCAA Tournament First Four game, the Wagner men's basketball team is now looking to make history.

The Seahawks will try to become the third 16-seed in tournament history to upset a No. 1 seed when they face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday afternoon in the Round of 64.

And Wagner, which is coached by former St. Anthony High School and Seton Hall star Donald Copeland, has been doing it the hard way, suiting up with as little as seven healthy players down the stretch.

Here's what you need to know about Thursday's game:

What time does Wagner play North Carolina in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

When: 2:45 p.m. (approximately), Thursday, March 21

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

What channel is Wagner vs North Carolina?

TV: CBS

Streaming: Fubo (free trial) or SlingTV ($20 per month for new subscribers that choose the Orange plan)

Who are the announcers for Wagner vs North Carolina game?

Play-by-play: Brian Anderson

Analyst: Jim Jackson

Reporter: Allie LaForce

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wagner vs North Carolina: How to watch March Madness NCAA Tournament-2024