How to watch Wagner vs. Howard in First Four 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

The Wagner men's basketball program is appearing in its first NCAA Tournament game in 21 years.

We already know the Seahawks will face the Howard Bison on Tuesday, March 19 at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. This is a 'First Four' matchup that's also subsequently the opening game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament and will be televised live on truTV.

Wagner's competing in only their second ever NCAA Tournament game. The last time they made it to the tournament was back in 2003 when they faced the Pittsburgh Panthers and lost 87-61 in the first round.

The Seahawks run to the 'Big Dance' is anything but probable, as head coach Donald Copeland has led this shorthanded team with only seven healthy players to a Northeast Conference (NEC) title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about this matchup, including time, TV, streaming info, odds and more:

What time does Wagner play Howard in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

When: 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, March 19

Where: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton

What channel is Wagner vs. Howard on?

TV: truTV

Streaming: Fubo (free trial) or Sling TV ($20 per month for new subscribers that choose the Orange plan)

NCAA Tournament: Wagner basketball vs Howard in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

Who are the announcers for Wagner vs. Howard matchup?

Play by play: Spero Dedes

Analyst: Jim Spanarkel

Reporter: Jon Rothstein

What are the odds for the Wagner vs. Howard game?

Spread: Wagner +3.5 (-107), Howard -3 (-110)

Total: Over 128 (-110), Under 128.5 points (-105)

Moneyline: Wagner +145 (Bet $100 to win $145), Howard -160 (Bet $160 to win $100)

