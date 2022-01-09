How to watch, wager, and stream Week 18’s Saints vs. Falcons finale

Will your local FOX affiliate carry Week 18’s New Orleans Saints game? The black and gold are squaring off with their oldest, bitterest rival in the regular season finale. But will you be able to tune in locally?

The latest broadcast map from 506sports has this week’s game with the Atlanta Falcons being broadcast in a broad swath of the Southeast, with coverage running from Houston to Augusta. That includes the home markets for both New Orleans and Atlanta, which you can see below in green:

Mark Sanchez and Kevin Krugler are on the call from the booth for FOX. Remember, kickoff has been rescheduled from noon to 3:25 p.m. CT/4:25 p.m. ET. The Saints will only advance to the playoffs with a win in Atlanta and a Los Angeles Rams win over the San Francisco 49ers out west — a game that’s happening in the same time slot, shown on this map in red (the less-meaningful Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals matchup is in blue).

If your market isn’t carrying the game, you can stream it online at FuboTV (free 7-day trial).

As for what the oddsmakers are forecasting: the Saints are now 3.5-point favorites at tipico.com, having opened at 4.5 points, though the over/under remains unchanged at 39.5. That suggests a tight win for New Orleans is in store, but the Falcons have surprised us before. Let’s hope the Saints are firing on all cylinders with a playoff berth on the line.

