How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Panthers in Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys match up with the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 will be about how this Cowboys team deals with prosperity. Dallas left Monday night blowing out their division rival Philadelphia Eagles. The next day coach Mike McCarthy informed the media that the team had no injuries from the game.

This is the definition of a trap game. The Cowboys are flying high into a game with Carolina. The Panthers just lost the best player on their team, Christian McCaffrey, and their first round rookie cornerback, Jaycee Horn. The game is also sandwiched between two division games. The Panthers are 3-0 on the year, and while the competition might not have been top notch, the team wins because it is well coached and it plays really hard. They only went 5-11 last season, but eight of those losses were by one score or less. If Dallas believes they can roll their helmets out on to the field at AT&T Stadium and get an easy win they are in for a rude awakening.

The Cowboys’ offense has been creative and adaptable, led by play caller Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott. They have thrived by just taking what the defense has given them, but it’s a different type of challenge against the Panthers because of how difficult their defense is to gauge.

They are incredible statistically; second in the league in points allowed. They are the top defense against the run, against the pass and they average the most sacks per game. Two of their games were against two of the worst teams in the NFL in the New York Jets and the Houston Texans and Dallas will truly test that defense this week.

Story continues

The Panthers offense without Christian McCaffrey doesn’t have a unit that can match up with the teams Dallas has faced already in the first few weeks of the season. Sam Darnold and Chuba Hubbard aren’t the running threat the Eagles brought to the table with Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders. They can’t threaten you in the pass game like Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler. The wide receiver grouping of DJ Moore and Robby Anderson are solid, but it’s not on par with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown. The Cowboys defense isn’t a lock down unit, but if they stay opportunistic and tough in the red-zone then they should be able to match up well with the Panthers.

Here’s how fans can watch, listen to, and bet on the next Cowboys game this season.

Game Information

Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers

When: 12:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, October 3

Where: AT&T Stadium-Arlington, Texas

Referee: Jerome Boger

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook(current as of 9 p.m., Sept 29

Wagering information (Visit tipico.com for all games)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Over/Under: 50.5

If you're in the red, you get to watch the Cowboys play

Red: Carolina @ Dallas | Blue: NY Giants @ New Orleans | Orange: Washington @ Atlanta | Light Blue: Detroit @ Chicago | Green: Seattle @ San Francisco (LATE) | Yellow: Arizona @ LA Rams (LATE)

Fox Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Streaming

If your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or Panthers), you can also live stream the game.

Live stream FuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Social Media

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Twitter

Satellite Radio

(Away) Panthers: 387 (Streaming 804)

(Home) Cowboys: 229 (Streaming 808)

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

1

1