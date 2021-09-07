How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to the Cowboys-Buccaneers Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys are starting the 2021 season visiting the defending Super Bowl champs at their house in Tampa Bay. It’s the Thursday night kickoff game for the NFL and there are few teams as ready for a fresh season as the Cowboys are.

After last season saw COVID-19 take away every teams in-person training camp the injury bug hit early, often, and hard for the Cowboys. The team lost RT La’el Collins without him taking a single snap, Blake Jarwin before he finished a half of football, Tyron Smith before he played in his third game, and Dak Prescott before the end of Week 5. The organization and the fanbase could finally wash the taste of 2020 out of their mouths by defeating the Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium.

The Cowboys aren’t starting off on the right foot with the news of Zack Martin missing the game due to COVID-19 protocols. The last time Prescott was able to play behind his full starting offensive line was the Thanksgiving Day game in 2019.

The OL could be the key to the offense’s success as well. If they can hold up against the pass rush of Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaquil Barrett, Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, and a blitzing Devin White, then Prescott can try to take advantage of a Tampa secondary that would be considered their defense’s least elite unit with his own elite group of pass catchers.

This was already easier said then done without the loss of Martin because no team has more continuity than the Buccaneers, who return all 11 defensive starters, while the Cowboys had so many injuries and then lost Prescott in the preseason to further hinder cohesion development.

The Cowboys’ defense might even have a taller task.

The Buccaneers have brought back all their starters on offense as well. They have depth and talent at every position across the board, and have now added championship experience. They are also lead by seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady. On the other end of the spectrum the Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator in Dan Quinn, after firing Mike Nolan after one season.

The Cowboys could conceivably start the season with eight new starters in their nickel formation; the only returning starters being Demarcus Lawerence at defensive end, Donovan Wilson at strong safety and Trevon Diggs at starting outside cornerback. With so many new starters, and young players, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers could be licking their chops at the prospects of getting a group not used to working together.

