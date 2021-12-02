How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Saints-Cowboys in Week 13

The New Orleans Saints face long odds of upsetting the visiting Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday night. They’ve been decimated — almost literally, per the textual definition of losing one man out of every ten in the group — by injuries and truly weren’t playing that well even before star talents like Alvin Kamara and Ryan Ramczyk went down. The defense is missing its most impactful lineman in Marcus Davenport among several other edge rushers. Sean Payton will have to dig deep into his bag of tricks to cut his team’s losing streak off at four losses. Here’s how you can tune in:

Game Information

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

When: Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Referee: Brad Rogers

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook (as of 1 p.m. CT on Dec. 2)

Wagering information (Visit tipico.com for all games)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -6.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Television

Broadcast: Fox, NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Streaming

Also available live on Prime Video. Subscription here.

If your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or Saints), you can also live stream the game on FuboTV (free 7-day trial).

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

(Home) Saints: 225 (Streaming 822)

(Away) Cowboys: 226 (Streaming 808)

National Broadcast: 88 (Streaming 88)

1

1