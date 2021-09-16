How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to the Cowboys-Chargers Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys headed into Week 1 of the NFL season as the biggest underdogs in the league. Despite losing the game, the consensus from fans and analysts alike was the team came out looking better than what people thought they would. The Cowboys outplayed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in almost every way possible. They had more total yards, won the turnover and time of possession battle, and were better on third-down conversions. The only area Tampa Bay out performed Dallas was a big one though, in the red zone. The Cowboys could’ve, and probably should’ve beat the defending Super Bowl champions in their house.

In the days since the game, news hasn’t been on the side of the Cowboys. While their all-pro right guard Zack Martin is returning from the COVID-19 list, Randy Gregory ends up going on it, and is now in question for Sunday’s game. Demarcus Lawerence broke his foot making it likely both top edge rushers will miss the game. Michael Gallup was diagnosed with a groin injury, and will be on IR for three to five weeks. La’el Collins being suspended five games, pending appeal, guarantees that once again Dak Prescott will not line up behind his full starting five offensive lineman for the next five games minimum.

The Cowboys offense seems equipped enough to handle the loss of Gallup. Not only do they have receiver depth like Cedric Wilson, and Noah Brown to lean on, but they can run more two tight end sets with Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz, or two running back sets with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. The loss of Collins is much more troubling though.

Owner Jerry Jones said in an interview with @105.3thefan the plan is for Terence Steele to start at right tackle in place of Collins. Mike McCarthy left the door open for other options, but if it ends up being Steele, he started 14 games last year at right tackle and preformed poorly.

Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of only 50.3 in 970 offensive snaps which ranked him 70th amongst qualifying offensive tackles. That’s not ideal when the franchise quarterback is coming off of a major injury and the Chargers will line up Joey Bosa opposite Steele all game. Ty Nsekhe is another options to replace Collins; right guard Zack Martin is not.

On defense the possible loss of Gregory to COVID-19 protocols and the injury to Lawerence will make an already tough task, even tougher. The rebuilt Chargers OL already held the formidable Washington Football Team’s pass rush to only two sacks. They completely shut out second-year star Chase Young to not only zero sacks, but not even a single pressure. The Cowboys will have to find away to get to Justin Herbert with their back up edge rushers and keep the Chargers from going for a 74% conversion rate on third down. Getting off the field on third down will be a big key to the Cowboys success on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys (0-1) vs Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) When: 3:25 p.m. CT, Sunday, September 19 Where: SoFi Stadium-Inglewood, California Referee: Tony Corrente

Wagering information (Visit tipico.com for all games) Current Point Spread: Cowboys +3.5 Over/Under: 55.5

506sports.com coverage map for CBS Sports Late Game, the majority of the country will watch Cowboys versus Chargers.

Red: Dallas @ L.A. Chargers | Blue: Tennessee @ Seattle

CBS Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo The game can also be viewed on CBS' subscription service, Paramount Plus.

f your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or Chargers), you can also live stream the game. Live stream FuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Away Cowboys: 382(Streaming 808) Home Chargers: 227(Streaming 817)

