How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Broncos preseason game

The Dallas Cowboys kick off their slate of three preseason games on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos. Dallas will likely not put their starters in much action at all, instead focusing on getting meaningful snaps for the youngsters and trying to collect more intel on the bottom of the roster competition for a place on the squad in the regular season.

The intersection of course is youngsters who the team plans to have play a major part in the season, and our Ben Grimaldi highlighted five of those guys fans should be watching closely. Fortunately, the Cowboys are a popular draw and their first preseason action is almost always televised. This year, though, they won’t be broadcast live nationally, but they’ll be on tape delay on NFL Network. If you want to follow along while things are happening, you’ll need another option.

Here’s a look at all of the ways fans can view the product, as well as other relevant game information.

Game Imformation

Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs Denver Broncos (0-0)

When: 8:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, August 13

Where: Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado

Referee: Alex Kemp

Television

The game will be tape-delay broadcast on NFL Network at 9:00 pm CT. It will probably start late because they don’t cut away from the end of meaningless action that runs over.

Therefore fans will need other options to watch.

Locally the game can be seen on CBS TV-11, KTVT-TV. In Denver, it can be seen on KTVD-TV, MY 20.

Streaming Options

Preseason games can be streamed live via NFL + (formerly NFL Game Pass). If your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or Chargers), you can also live stream the game. Live stream FuboTV (free 7-day trial) Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the affiliates listed above

Social Media

Satellite Radio

