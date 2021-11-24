How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Raiders in Week 12

The Dallas Cowboys faceoff against the Kansas City Chiefs was the most anticlimactic game of the season. Instead of a redo of the 2018 Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams 51-54 match up, the fans got a stinker. The score ended up 19-9 in favor of Kansas City, but the game wasn’t even that competitive.

Scoting only three field goals, the Cowboys offense was made to punt six times, five of them being on 3-and-out drives. They also turned the ball over three times: two interceptions and a lost fumble.

The abysmal performance by the Cowboys offense wasted a great game from the Dallas defense. They held the Chiefs to under 20 points in Arrowhead, even with them having 13 drives to try and score. After 16 points in the first three possessions, Kansas City managed only three more in its final 10 drives.

Dallas will need to bounce back like they did after their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start the season, and the blowout loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9. They will be without Amari Cooper for the second straight contest, but hope to have left tackle Tyron Smith and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb back in the lineup.

The Raiders defense should be no match for a pissed off, mostly complete Dallas offense. They just gave up 23 to the woeful New York Giants, then 41 to a struggling Kansas City offense, and 32 to a Cincinnati Bengals team coming in on a two-game losing streak. If healthy this could be a “40 burger” game, but even without Tyron Smith or CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys should put up enough points.

The Raiders offense started quickly under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, putting up over 30 points the first two games, but have struggled out of the bye week. They haven’t scored more than 16 points in the last three weeks.

There is a unique situation of Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley being the former mentor to Dan Quinn from their time on the Seattle Seahawks. Quinn has switched his game up so much since then, the advantage may go to Dallas’ offense if Quinn is sharing secret tendencies of Bradley’s scheme instead.

Story continues

He showed against the Chiefs he hasn’t veered from his tried and true formula, failing to alter from his Cover 3 mandate.

This stretch of 3 games in 12 days is the toughest for the Cowboys, and after a bad start, the team needs to step up and show the league who they are by bouncing back and winning a home game versus a 5-5 Las Vegas team.

Here is how to watch, listen, and bet on the Thanksgiving Day traditional Dallas Cowboys game.

Game Information

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders

When: 3:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, November 25

Where: AT&T Stadium-Arlington, Texas

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook(current as of 9:15 p.m. November 23)

Wagering information (Visit tipico.com for all games)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -7.5

Over/Under: 50.5

Television

Over-Air Broadcast: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

The game can also be viewed on CBS’ subscription service, Paramount Plus.

Streaming

If your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or Raiders), you can also live stream the game.

Live stream FuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Social Media

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Twitter

Satellite Radio

(Away) Raiders: 226 (Streaming 816)

(Home) Cowboys: 225 (Streaming 808)

National Broadcast: 88 (Streaming 88)

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

1

1