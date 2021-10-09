How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Giants in Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys went into their match up with the undefeated Carolina Panthers with a chance to prove some things to any non-believers. The Panthers were at the top of the league in many categories defensively, including being the best team at stopping the run and the Dallas offense would rush for 245 yards, a 7.2 yard average. By the end of the game Carolina fell from 45 rushing yards allowed per game, tops in the league, to 95 yards a game, which put them 10th. They had allowed 30 total points through three games, and the Cowboys put up 36 points on them Sunday. Dallas set out to show that there was only one elite unit on the field in that game and the Cowboys’ offense was it.

The Week 5 home game against the New York Giants misses the one year anniversary of the Dak Prescott injury by a single day. It’s not known how it will impact this game, but Prescott has won seven straight games against the Giants and he is looking better than ever. The real question for the Cowboys’ offense is will they attack the Giants through the ground or through the air? The Giants have been equally mediocre defending both, so the Cowboys can attack them with either one depending on how the defense lines up. Expect the offense to have a really big day on Sunday.

The Cowboys defense will be tested more than fans might believe. Dallas has been largely reliant on turnovers so far this season, but the Giants have been very protective of the ball this year. They, like the Cowboys, have only three giveaways so far this season. One interception and two fumbles lost, a turnover percentage of 7.3%. That is eighth in the league.

Cowboys nation might be surprised to find out the Giants offense does things very well on a per-drive basis. The scoring percentage for the Cowboys is fifth in the league at 46.7%, New York is at 11 with 41.5%. Yards per drive is even closer. Dallas is at seventh while it’s eighth for New York. The home team converts on third downs at a 50% rate, fourth in the league, and the road team is at 42.9%, which lands them 11th again.

The Giants have a solid offense yardage wise, but they drop off in the points per drive category. The Giants only muster 2.02 points per drive, barely making the top 20 in the NFL. The drop off comes in the red-zone where they are last in the NFL, only scoring touchdowns 33.3% of the time. This could be what keeps this game competitive or not. Can the Dallas defense show up and stop the Giants in the red zone, or will Jason Garrett turn around his offensive woes in that area..

Here is how you can watch listen to, and bet on the next chapter of the Cowboys-Giants rivalry.

Game Information

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

When: 3:25 p.m. CT, Sunday, October 10

Where: AT&T Stadium-Arlington, Texas

Referee: John Hussey

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook(current as of 5 p.m.October 6)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -6.5

Over/Under: 52.5

If you're in the red, you get to watch the Cowboys play

Fox Broadcast Team: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Streaming

If your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or Giants), you can also live stream the game.

Satellite Radio

(Away) Giants: 386 (Streaming 823)

(Home) Cowboys: 225 (Streaming 808)

