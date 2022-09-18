How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Bengals in Week 2

Take two. The Dallas Cowboys stumbled out the gate and now must find a way to right the ship without their captain. The club will host their second-consecutive home game to start the 2022 season as the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow come to town. QB Dak Prescott will be there to greet them, he just will be on the sideline with a headset instead of on the field after breaking his thumb on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Cooper Rush will make his second career start in Prescott’s place, hoping to recapture the magic he had in Minnesota last season coming out of the bye week. With considerably less time to prepare, Rush will try to show fans reason not to abandon ship, and they’ll have to work harder to see the game than last week’s nationally-televised contest. Here’s how to watch and stream along with keys to the game and a final score prediction.

Game Information

Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) vs Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

When: 3:25 p.m. CT, Sunday, September 18, 2022

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Referee: Brad Allen

All-time Series: Cowboys advantage, 9-4

Last Matchup: 12-13-2020, Cowboys won at home, 30-7

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook(current as of 8:00 am, September 18)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys +6.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Cowboys Money Line: +260

Television - If you're in the red, you're good

Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Streaming Options

Satellite Radio Channels

National Broadcast: Sirius 88, XM 88, Internet 88

Cowboys Stream: Sirius 82, XM 227, Internet 808

Bengals Stream: Sirius 137, XM 308, Internet 806

Bengals’ keys to victory

Week 1 results are rarely a barometer for how a season will unfold. All eyes will be on QB Joe Burrow, who can’t have as many turnover-worthy plays against this opportunistic Dallas defense as he did against the Steelers. Aside from the turnovers, the offense looked fluid. RB Joe Mixon was a mauler, but the offense could use more creativity at the goal line. That’s been a problem since 2021 and Dallas did an excellent job of buckling down in Week 1. When on defense, Cincinnati will look to take advantage of an inexperienced WR group, and the best way to do so will be physicality.

Cowboys’ keys to victory

Dallas’ offense got off to a horrendous start and then lost QB Dak Prescott for several weeks with a hand injury. Cooper Rush will have to find some magic like he did last year against Minnesota, albeit with a lesser WR group. CeeDee Lamb will need to step into a leadership role and Dallas has to get better separation out of their inexperienced wide receivers. On defense, the Cowboys will need to be more than a one-man show pressure-wise. With an offense that doesn’t look capable of scoring 30 points, the onus will be on Dan Quinn’s group to create scores or easy opportunities.

Matchup To Watch

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons vs Bengals RT La’el Collins. The Cowboys’ star got off to a great start with two red-zone sacks of Tom Brady. Meanwhile Collins wasn’t great, but generally handled the player who barely beat out Parsons for DPOY in 2021, T.J. Watt.

Who wins?

It’s tough to believe something different can come out of the Cowboys’ offense until the talent on OL and WR improve. Bengals 27, Cowboys 17.

