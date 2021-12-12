How to watch, wager, listen, and stream Saints vs. Jets in Week 14

The New Orleans Saints are looking to cut their five-game losing streak off in Week 14’s road game with the New York Jets. Here’s how fans can tune in to keep up with the action:

Game Information

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets

When: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Referee: Land Clark

Television

Broadcast: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, and Sherree Burruss

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook (as of 10 a.m. CT on Dec. 12)

Current Point Spread: Saints -5.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Streaming

Radio

Saints Radio Network (local WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM))

