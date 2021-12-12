How to watch, wager, listen, and stream Saints vs. Jets in Week 14
The New Orleans Saints are looking to cut their five-game losing streak off in Week 14’s road game with the New York Jets. Here’s how fans can tune in to keep up with the action:
Game Information
New Orleans Saints at New York Jets
When: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Referee: Land Clark
Television
Broadcast: CBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, and Sherree Burruss
Odds from Tipico Sportsbook (as of 10 a.m. CT on Dec. 12)
Wagering information (Visit tipico.com for all games)
Current Point Spread: Saints -5.5
Over/Under: 41.5
Streaming
FuboTV (try it free)
Radio
Saints Radio Network (local WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM))
