What to watch vs. WVU: Texas is primed to avenge Saturday’s loss

Texas’ frustration is well documented following Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech. The frustration likely revolves around losing a game they should have won and had every opportunity to win. The Longhorns should respond this week against West Virginia.

A number of players can perform better this week. Hudson Card and Bijan Robinson committed a turnover they would certainly like to have back. Texas defenders squandered an abundance of opportunities. Even Steve Sarkisian failed to put the Red Raiders away with a bad call or two.

As you might expect, the team should have a more focused effort this week. The Longhorns will host West Virginia, whose offense has performed well all season. On the other side, the Mountaineers defense should present Texas with ample opportunities to score.

Let’s look at what to watch in Saturday’s game.

Bijan bounce back

Bijan Robinson doesn’t fumble very often, but his fumble effectively ended the Longhorns’ day against Texas Tech. He’s made the conscious effort to fix that problem this week and could be in store for a big game.

Creatively getting Bijan in space

The Texas offensive line played poorly against Texas Tech. They will have their work cut out for them against West Virginia’s defensive front. Texas may have to rely on Bijan as a receiver to move the football.

More multi-back sets?

Steve Sarkisian might go back to his playing days at BYU to stretch the mountaineers horizontally. In his time as the Cougars’ quarterback, Sarkisian operated the offense with split back formations. Texas may use two back sets to attack primarily through the passing game.

Will Texas force-feed Jordan Whittington the football?

Other than a drop or two, Jordan Whittington has been a reliable chain-mover for Texas. The Longhorns need to get him the football.

Texas Linebackers

Texas Tech exploited the Texas defense Saturday. The Texas linebacking corps needs to show up against West Virginia.

Home Field

Texas has been better at home this season. They will need to bring their best game to win on Saturday.

Coverage

Does anyone need to see Texas drop eight and still allow a wide open completion on fourth down again? If Texas opts to go with a zone defense, they better figure out how to cover in zone. Ideally Texas will force JT Daniels to hold the ball long enough for the pass rush to get home.

