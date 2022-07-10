  • Oops!
Watch: Vonn Bell hosts third annual football camp for kids

Chris Roling
·1 min read
In this article:
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell was quietly one of the big reasons for the team’s turnaround and eventual Super Bowl run last season.

While Bell was notable as an arrival via free agency in 2020 for his on-field play (73 solo tackles and one interception next to Jessie Bates last year) and locker room presence, some of the hype extended to his off-field work, too.

For example, Bell just hosted his third annual Pick Six Foundation camp for kids at his alma mater Ridgeland High School in Georgia. The NFL’s Twitter account was kind enough to grab some quotes from him and highlights from the event.

Here’s a look at the footage:

