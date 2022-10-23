Watch: De’Vondre Campbell returns interception for touchdown vs. Commanders

De'Vondre Campbell takes it ALL THE WAY for the Pick-6! 📺: #GBvsWAS on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/hgKOyMvm8M pic.twitter.com/wdzsd2jjZn — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022

The Green Bay Packers extended their lead to 11 points when All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell stepped in front of Taylor Heinicke’s pass under pressure and returned the resulting interception 63 yards for a touchdown on Sunday at FedEx Field.

The score gave the Packers a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

For Campbell, it’s his first career NFL touchdown and his first interception of the 2022 season. For the Packers, it’s the defense’s fifth takeaway this season and the first since Week 4.

Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark get an assist with big-time pressure on Heinicke. The pass, on 3rd-and-5, was intended for running back J.D. McKissic.

Campbell intercepted two passes during an All-Pro season for the Packers last season. He now has six career picks.

List

Packers vs. Commanders: Live updates, big plays, highlights

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire