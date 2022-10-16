WATCH: Von Miller spins, closes with sack on Patrick Mahomes

The Bills, Von Miller, and “closing” against the Chiefs.

It’s been brought up a lot since he signed with the team.

It has happened.

In the Bills’ Week 6 meeting with the Chiefs, Miller took down quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It came off of a ridiculous spin move where Miller left his blocker in the dust.

Check out the play below:

Related

Bills' Spencer Brown questionable to return vs. Chiefs Bills' Kaiir Elam picks off Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in end zone (video) Bills have controversial fumble early against Chiefs (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire