Watch: Von Miller reveals details of free agency decision in behind-the-scenes video

The biggest offseason domino for the Los Angeles Rams was Von Miller. He was their top priority in free agency, hoping to bring back the player they traded two draft picks for last November.

They couldn’t get it done and had to watch Miller sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. That left a gaping hole at outside linebacker – one that the Rams have yet to fill – and caused Los Angeles to pivot to Allen Robinson.

Miller went back and forth between picking the Rams and Bills, ultimately choosing Buffalo and the opportunity to win a Super Bowl with his third team, something no other player in the history of the NFL has done.

Miller released a behind-the-scenes vlog of his free agency decision on Friday, revealing details about the negotiating process, the teams that were pursuing him and showing just how difficult of a call it was for him to make.

In the beginning of free agency, the Rams were the first team to make Miller an offer. Other teams were showing interest, but no one was making an offer. On the morning of March 16, the final day of the legal tampering period, Miller’s agent told him he was getting offers from the Bills and Browns.

Miller talked to Josh Allen on the phone that same day and not long after that conversation, the Bills offered $120 million for six years. That had the future Hall of Fame pass rusher excited, though he still didn’t make a final decision yet.

After talking to his dad and his agent, he weighed his options: go to the contending Bills or return to the Rams to play with Aaron Donald?

“I don’t know what to do, man. It’s the Rams and Buffalo,” Miller said. “It’s crazy. New York, play with a young team, Josh Allen, (Stefon) Diggs. All those boys. Or I go to L.A., it’s me and AD. You know how I love AD, man. It’s just a wild time. Hard decision. I gotta make it, I’m gonna get it done though.”

Miller said multiple times that he felt sick thinking about leaving the Rams.

“L.A. was good to me,” he said. “I just looked at my phone, I got messages from Jalen (Ramsey), Odell (Beckham Jr.). Those were like my dogs, man.”

Miller then picked up the phone and called Sean McVay, being the first one to let him know that he was going to sign with the Bills.

“I just wanted to call you because I respect you so much and I wanted to be the one that told you I was gonna go to Buffalo and go play with those guys,” he said. “I talked to AD, I talked to Jalen, and Odell. It wasn’t about the bread. I was looking at it from a mental health spot. Like, I would take a little bit less to come to L.A. It was like a Pro Bowl every single day out there.”

Miller told McVay it was one of the toughest decisions he’s made in his life, which he’s said multiple times now. He just saw a greater opportunity in Buffalo, where he could make history by winning a ring with his third team.

The Rams are still searching for a replacement for Miller, but Les Snead knows you can’t fill his spot with one player. There isn’t anyone like him in the NFL. Losing him hurts, but the Rams will figure out a way to generate pressure alongside Donald and Leonard Floyd.

Miller, meanwhile, will attempt to reach his fourth Super Bowl and win his third championship, further cementing his Hall of Fame resume.

