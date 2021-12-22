Watch: Von Miller finally gets first sack with Rams

Von Miller is officially on the board with his first sack as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. It came in his fifth game with the Rams, taking down Russell Wilson in the first half of Tuesday’s game, going for a 9-yard loss on third down to force Seattle’s punt.

It wasn’t his best sack, but he did a great job containing Wilson in the pocket, staying disciplined and not allowing the elusive quarterback to escape.

Miller now has 5.5 sacks on the year, 4.5 of which came with the Broncos in his first seven games of the season.