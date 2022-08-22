WATCH: Von Miller catches up with ex-Broncos teammates at preseason game

Von Miller didn’t play against the Denver Broncos in Saturday’s preseason game, but he did catch up with several former teammates before and after Denver’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos’ media team shared footage on social media of Miller greeting ex-teammates including Dalton Risner, Melvin Gordon, Brandon McManus, Bradley Chubb and others before and after the game.

“You got a good spot, man,” Miller told quarterback Russell Wilson. “Good luck over there, man.”

Miller was traded from Denver to the Los Angeles Rams mid-season in 2021. After winning a Super Bowl with the Rams, Miller became a free agent and signed with the Bills this spring. Although he was traded, Miller has only had positive things to say about the Broncos.

“It was great to see all those guys, man,” Miller told NFL Network after the game. “It’ll be love forever, man, and Broncos Country forever, man. I can’t say enough about that team. They got a great quarterback, a great head coach. Now the sky is the limit for those guys.”

Multiple Broncos fans commented on YouTube and Twitter that the video made them tear up. It’s clear that Miller is still loved in Denver, and he still loves the team and city.

