Watch: Vols' Jaylen Wright scores 75-yard TD on Tennessee's first play vs. Georgia

Tennessee football needed just 11 seconds for a Neyland Stadium crowd explosion on Saturday.

On the first play of the game, Vols running back Jaylen Wright took a handoff to the house, cashing in a 75-yard touchdown to give No. 18 Tennessee an early 7-0 lead over No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in Knoxville.

REQUIRED READING: Tennessee football score updates vs Georgia: Vols put Neyland Stadium win streak on line

The Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) are the back-to-back defending national champions and have won 27 consecutive games. Maybe Tennessee's early score, paired with a raucous crowd, could brew a perfect storm for a late-season upset.

The Vols are coming off a 36-7 loss to Missouri last weekend, in which Tennessee gained just 83 rushing yards as a team. The Vols (7-3, 3-3) will likely eclipse that poor showing against Georgia on Saturday, as they've already gained 75 rushing yards on Wright's touchdown.

Tennessee has yet to beat a ranked opponent this season but has a 14-game win streak at home, dating back to ironically a 41-17 loss to Georgia in 2021. Wright has been arguably one of the Vols' best offensive players this season, rushing for 848 yards and three touchdowns on 117 carries before Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Watch: Jaylen Wright scores 75-yard TD on first play of Tennessee game