Watch Vince Carter surpass 25,000 points with dunk vs. Raptors

Vince Carter is 41 years old, but he’s still out there doing it. The Atlanta Hawks veteran has 21 years of experience in the NBA, and he is past the twilight of his career. For Carter, it’s almost bedtime.

Meanwhile, Carter is still contributing on the floor for the Hawks this season. And thanks to his longetivity, he’s started to approach some significant career milestones. On Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors, Carter notched one of the best a player can hope to achieve.

Following a cut late in the fourth quarter, Carter packed home a dunk with half a second left that help him to surpassed 25,000 points scored in his career.

The bucket made him just the 22nd person in NBA history to reach the 25,000 point mark. He is the fourth active player who has done as much, joining Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, and Dirk Nowitzki.

Congrats to Vince. He’s a legend.