Watch: Vin Scully and John Madden called Rams-Packers together in 1981

Two of the greatest sports broadcasters of all time passed away in the last 9 months. John Madden died at the age of 85 last December, and on Tuesday night, Vin Scully passed away at 94 years old.

They were two iconic announcers during their time, with Scully calling Dodgers games for 67 years and Madden working NFL broadcasts from 1979 to 2008. Their paths crossed for a brief time in 1981 when they called four games together.

In Week 3, Madden and Scully were on the call for Rams vs. Packers, a legendary pairing in the booth for a game between two storied franchises.

You can rewatch that game in its entirety below. The game was broken into two halves.

The Rams won that game, 35-23, at Anaheim Stadium. The Rams did most of their damage on the ground, rushing for 177 yards and three touchdowns, with quarterback Jeff Rutledge throwing for only 70 yards and one score with one interception.

That year, the Rams finished 6-10, their first year missing the playoffs since 1972.

