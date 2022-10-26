What to watch for from each Vikings offensive position vs Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon and we could be in for some changes on the offense.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell’s scheme has been slow over the course of the first six games. They have scored at least 24 points in all five of their wins but they consistency hasn’t been there yet. There are elements that the Vikings can both improve on and integrate into their system.

Here is one thing to watch for from each position on the Vikings offense.

Quarterback: Has Kirk Cousins improved with hi-lo reads?





The Vikings quarterback has had some issues with reads, more specifically hi-lo reads when the cornerback is put into conflict. He has been making both decisions that are incorrect and too quick. These are ones that he was making with more consistency during the first four years of his Vikings tenure. You can tell when watching Cousins that he isn’t completely comfortable with this offense yet and is pressing. The bye week should give him a little bit more confidence and help the offense flow a little better.

Running back: Will the Vikings start mixing in Kene Nwangwu?



So far this season, the Vikings have only used two tailbacks: Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. With his excellent return skills, it is a surprise that the Vikings haven’t been trying to get Nwangwu involved in the offense. So far this season, Nwangwu has seen 53 snaps but not one of them has been on offense. Getting him involved in the game with a couple of screens and draws to try and take advantage of his ability in space could give the Vikings offense a spark.

Wide receiver: Will Jalen Reagor see more playing time?



Much like Nwangwu, Reagor has an excellent ability to thrive with the ball in space. The Vikings traded for Reagor to make him their punt returner and he has been good so far in that role. Now that he has been with the team for two months, we could be seeing more of Reagor, as he has had ample time to learn the offense and K.J. Osborn hasn’t been as good as we have hoped.

Tight end: Irv Smith Jr. occupying linebackers to open up receivers



The Vikings spent the first few games trying to ease Smith Jr. back into the fold. After missing the 2021 season and nearly all of training camp this season, the Vikings used him sparingly but now he is the unquestioned starter. The Vikings have struggled at times getting separation for their receivers and Smith Jr. can keep players in the middle of the field occupied and create traffic.

Offensive line: Improved communication from Ed Ingram



The offensive line has been a much-improved unit this season. From Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill to being great on the outside to the improvement of Garrett Bradbury. One of those players that has been good is the rookie second-round pick Ingram. He ranks 40th out of 79 qualifying guards, making him an average guard that has upside. One of the main issues that he has is communicating on and picking up stunts. That will be fixed with time, but a week off to watch film should show some improvements.

