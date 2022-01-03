Watch Vikings kicker Greg Joseph blast a record-long kick at Lambeau Field

The Minnesota Vikings are finally on the board.

Leave it to the leg of kicker Greg Joseph to hit a 51-yard beauty to keep the Vikings from going into halftime scoreless. The kick broke the record for the longest kick at Lambeau Field in the month of January.

The previous record was set by New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes in the 2007 NFC Championship game.

With key offensive players out and backup Sean Mannion starting at quarterback, the Vikings need all of help they can get right now.

At the very least, the new record at the Frozen Tundra belongs to the journeyman kicker playing on his sixth NFL team.

Kicking that ball must have been like kicking a rock on Sunday. The temperature in Green Bay is 11 degrees, but the wind chill has it feeling like one-degree weather.