How and when to watch Vikings 2022 schedule release

The NFL will be rolling out the full schedule for the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night after trickling out a couple of games over the last week.

Rejoice, Vikings fans—it’s that wonderful time of the year to size up the opposition before the team hits the gridiron later this fall.

All 32 NFL teams are expected to announce their Week 1 opponents at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday. So all eyes will be on social media for any updates from the Vikings in that regard.

As for the actual schedule release party, you can follow that coverage live on NFL Network, FOX Sports 1 and ESPN starting at 7 p.m. CT.

The Vikings already know two opponents on their schedule with the news of their international game in London against the New Orleans Saints on October 2 in Week 4, along with being featured in a Monday Night Football doubleheader against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 on September 19.

There’s obviously a lot of excitement with the team embarking on a new era with first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The team has added an offensive mind at head coach to one of the most talented skilled position groups in the league, injected the secondary with youth and added a Pro Bowler to the pass rush.

Minnesota’s win-now season is coming closer into view.

