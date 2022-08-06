Watch: Videos and photo’s of Notre Dame first fall camp practices

The long wait is almost over, Notre Dame Football is almost back. How do we know? Their social media has been buzzing with practice photos and short clips of the action. Check out what they have shared below these last few days.

Day one

Marcus Freeman

Action from day 1

More stills from the first day

A video recap of the action on the first day

Day two getting started

The highly anticipated quarterback battle

Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner battling it out

Shamrock shots

