Watch: Videos and photo’s of Notre Dame first fall camp practices
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Notre Dame Fighting IrishLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The long wait is almost over, Notre Dame Football is almost back. How do we know? Their social media has been buzzing with practice photos and short clips of the action. Check out what they have shared below these last few days.
Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen
Day one
first day vibes#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/hNVRKcziYg
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 5, 2022
Marcus Freeman
#FreemanEra pic.twitter.com/qe37QMRD7F
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 5, 2022
Action from day 1
𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁𝘀 // day 1#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/8VxLsEBQyX
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 5, 2022
More stills from the first day
we’re back
time to lock in#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/1w7OGE16mv
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 5, 2022
A video recap of the action on the first day
just getting started#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/VoX3eEcKTt
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 5, 2022
Day two getting started
don’t pace yourself#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Tjod1YQ5cK
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 6, 2022
The highly anticipated quarterback battle
work to the max#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/EaQkFMYMUY
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 6, 2022
Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner battling it out
1️⃣2️⃣ ➡️ 4️⃣#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/BST3vUbObf
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 6, 2022
Shamrock shots
𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁𝘀 // day 2#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/9ZsL678H0A
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 6, 2022
1
1