WATCH: Videos from first day of Bears rookie minicamp featuring Darnell Wright

The Chicago Bears kicked off rookie minicamp Friday with the first of two practices, which featured draft picks, undrafted rookie signings and other tryout players.

For the second straight year, former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman addressed the team’s rookie class, which head coach Matt Eberflus described as “what a great message, what a great story, what a great Bear.”

Bears media members in attendance have been sharing snippets from Friday’s practice — those clips will only be available for 24 hours, per the team’s media policy — including the first look at right tackle Darnell Wright.

Just a little something to tide us over until the official highlights are released.

Rookie minicamp just ended. Here’s some video of Darnell Wright. There was one rep he won during 11 on 11 that made me go 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/fFxx4mRkD7 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) May 5, 2023

#Bears rookie minicamp is in the books. Weather was great on Day 1. pic.twitter.com/Jac4YMu7kJ — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) May 5, 2023

The Bears rookies will return to the practice field Saturday for their second workout.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire