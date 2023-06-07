WATCH: Videos from final week of Bears OTAs
The Chicago Bears are gearing up to wrap their offseason program with the final week of organized team activities (OTAs) at Halas Hall. They conducted their ninth workout on Wednesday, the third open session to the media.
Bears media members in attendance have been sharing snippets from Wednesday’s practice, including plenty of highlights on offense and defense.
The Justin Fields and DJ Moore connection continues to thrive, as the pair connected on another deep play. Meanwhile, the play of the day came when safety Elijah Hicks had a pick-six. Fields was targeting rookie receiver Tyler Scott over the middle when linebacker T.J. Edwards tipped the pass and Hicks picked it off and returned it for a score.
Hopefully we’ll see highlights from those plays at some point from the Bears’ social media team.
But, for now, here are some quick videos from Wednesday’s practice (this post will be updated as more are shared):
