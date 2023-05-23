WATCH: Videos from Day 2 of Bears OTAs, featuring Justin Fields to DJ Moore

The Chicago Bears have started the next phase of their offseason program with organized team activities (OTAs) at Halas Hall. They conducted their second workout on Tuesday, which was the first open session of OTAs.

Bears media members in attendance have been sharing snippets from Tuesday’s practice, including a look at quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Fields and Moore stole the show on Day 2 with the day’s biggest highlight. Fields connected with Moore on a deep pass down the right sideline, where Moore beat cornerback Kindle Vildor on the play.

Hopefully that Fields-Moore highlight will be shared by the Bears’ social media team at some point.

But, for now, here are some quick videos from Tuesday’s practice (will be updated as more are shared):

Our first look at Justin Fields throwing the ball to DJ Moore. Bonus throw to Velus Jones included. pic.twitter.com/nspim7rdYS — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) May 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire