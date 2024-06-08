Watch: Video recap covering Lions minicamp performances and observations

Detroit Lions minicamp featured three days of full team practice, with the healthy veterans and all the newcomers working out together for the first time. In conjunction with the Detroit Lions Podcast, I recorded a video recap and summary of the week in Allen Park.

Some of the discussion points are covered in the written recap of minicamp as well. Among the topics hit here in the video:

Terrion Arnold’s performance

Jameson Williams

Hendon Hooker

A kicking battle between Michael Badgley and James Turner

Surprise performers

The retirement of Mike O’Hara

The confidence and presence of this being a very good football team

The audio-only version is available from your favorite podcast provider as well.

