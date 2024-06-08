Watch: Video recap covering Lions minicamp performances and observations
Detroit Lions minicamp featured three days of full team practice, with the healthy veterans and all the newcomers working out together for the first time. In conjunction with the Detroit Lions Podcast, I recorded a video recap and summary of the week in Allen Park.
Some of the discussion points are covered in the written recap of minicamp as well. Among the topics hit here in the video:
Terrion Arnold’s performance
Jameson Williams
Hendon Hooker
A kicking battle between Michael Badgley and James Turner
Surprise performers
The retirement of Mike O’Hara
The confidence and presence of this being a very good football team
The audio-only version is available from your favorite podcast provider as well.