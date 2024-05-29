WATCH VIDEO | PHOTO GALLERY | Bishop McCort comes back to beat Bishop Carroll for District 6 Class 1A crown

ALTOONA, Pa. – With his team staring at a four-run deficit in only the fourth inning of Tuesday’s District 6 Class 1A title game, Bishop McCort Catholic coach Chris Pfeil took a hard look at his bullpen.

The top-seeded Crimson Crushers had given up eight hits against No. 6 seed Bishop Carroll up to that point, but once reliever Lucas Turner stepped onto the mound, he quickly cooled the streaking Huskies.

Turner allowed only one hit and rattled Bishop Carroll with his fastball to fuel the Crimson Crushers to an 11-7 comeback victory at Vets Field.

“My velo is definitely up there, and it’s hard for other teams to hit,” said Turner, whom college scouts in attendance tracked at 90 mph and above on the majority of his pitches.

“I had a great defense behind me. (Bishop Carroll) put a few in play, but I really didn’t have to worry all that much.”

It was the program’s 10th district title of all time and eighth in the past 13 seasons.

Tuesday’s win was also the second championship in the past three seasons.

“We have a great senior class that really led this team,” Pfeil said. “They’re going to walk out of here as two-time district champions, and they have two more weeks to finish writing their story.”

The Crimson Crushers (14-8) tallied eight-unanswered runs to fuel the epic comeback win, with senior Brock Beppler (2-for-3) driving in a pair of runs.

Six of those eight-straight runs were collected in the fifth inning as Bishop McCort took advantage of a bases-loaded jam.

In addition to two Bishop Carroll errors, three Crimson Crushers were plunked in the batter’s box as they received RBI hits from Eli Zasadni, Mason Pfeil and Adam Radkowski.

“We just tried to stay calm and knew we had to slowly chip away,” Beppler said. “We knew we weren’t going to get 10 hits in one inning. We just had to make sure we kept putting up runs and found ways to drive our runners in.”

Bishop Carroll (10-13) had its way early, and after failing to score runners on second and third in the first two innings, it exploded offensively in the third.

Mark Mento, Zander Sekerak, Jacob Gregg and Max Oravec each had RBI drives to push the Huskies’ lead up to five while Bishop McCort was still searching for its first hit.

“We executed our game plan early,” Huskies coach Bill Schenk said. “We wanted to relax, get (Crimson Crushers starting pitcher) Mason Pfeil to throw some pitches and get out of the game. We did that, but things fell apart from there.”

Cooper Stigers put the Crimson Crushers on the board in the latter half of the third, but with Pfeil struggling, Turner was called onto the mound to try and right the ship.

After posting eight hits in the opening three frames, Bishop Carroll only collected one more knock throughout the night – although it did score twice in the sixth courtesy of two walks and an error.

It was quite the outing for Turner, who missed time with an injury earlier in the season, but made it back for the playoffs.

“What an absolute unbelievable effort from Lucas Turner,” Chris Pfeil said. “He came in and just fired the ball. He came out with intensity and just attacked the zone.”

With the momentum in its hands, Bishop McCort also benefited from pitching woes by the Huskies.

At one point in the fifth inning, the Crimson Crushers had 15 total base runners in the game despite tallying only three hits, including seven walks and five players hit by a pitch.

“We earned a lot of those walks,” said Beppler, who had two doubles and scored once in the fifth. “We were just trying to chip away. We had a lot of fouls and tried to make the pitchers work.”

Stigers, who finished the night with three runs, scored in the sixth alongside Chase Neumann.

Bishop McCort advances to Monday’s state tournament where it will face DuBois Central Catholic, which is the second seed out of District 9.

Bishop Carroll will face Clarion Area, which was a 10-1 winner in Tuesday’s District 9 title game over DuBois.